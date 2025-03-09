5 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency

Lukas Van Ness

Another position the Packers should target is defensive end with a bonafide pass rusher.

Green Bay's pass rush was too inconsistent last season, disappearing when the team needed it most. The Packers failed to generate steady pressure against the Eagles in the playoffs, continuing a season-long trend of struggles against elite teams.

Despite boasting a defensive line full of first-round talent—Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, and Lukas Van Ness—the unit underperformed. Their position coach paid the price, getting fired at the end of the season.

The Packers are searching for a starting defensive end to pair with Gary. Van Ness should be first in line for the opportunity, but Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. could push him in camp as internal options.

However, Green Bay should also explore external options to solidify the position.

The trade market presents some intriguing possibilities.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is the most available option. While he's on the older side at 30, his production remains elite—he’s racked up 35 sacks in the last two seasons. For context, Gary has 39 sacks across his entire six-year career.

Free agency offers additional high-profile names, including Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, and Chase Young. Green Bay has also been linked to Dayo Odeyingbo.

Adding a veteran would put Van Ness on notice, potentially pushing him down the pecking order. If he doesn’t step up soon, he could find himself skating on thin ice—one slip away from losing his role in the Packers' long-term plans.