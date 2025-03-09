5 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency

Carrington Valentine

One of the ripple effects of Green Bay's decision regarding Jaire Alexander will be its impact on fellow cornerback Carrington Valentine.

Valentine, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of Kentucky, had a surprisingly solid rookie campaign. Thrust into action due to injuries, he logged 846 total defensive snaps and held his own in coverage, allowing 40 receptions for 470 yards on 72 targets.

His role changed in 2024 as the Packers shifted Keisean Nixon to the outside. When Alexander went down with an injury, Valentine rotated with former first-rounder Eric Stokes. His play showed improvement from his rookie year—he allowed a higher completion percentage but recorded his first two career interceptions and three pass breakups.

Still, it’s unlikely Green Bay is content with Nixon and Valentine as their starting corners if they move on from Alexander. The Packers should look to strengthen the position through free agency, and they have plenty of options to consider.

If they want to make a splash, D.J. Reed or Byron Murphy could be prime targets. Murphy is expected to have a hot market, meaning Green Bay would need to open the checkbook to land him.

A more cost-effective approach could be pursuing a veteran like Darius Slay Jr. The seasoned cornerback has expressed interest in playing one more season and could serve as a reliable stopgap for the Packers.

Other options include Paulson Adebo, Asante Samuel Jr., and Nate Hobbs. If Green Bay adds a veteran, Valentine will once again find himself in a fight for snaps—a test to see whether he can truly hold his own or if he’ll be left playing catch-up.