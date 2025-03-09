5 Packers on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency

Depending on what the Green Bay Packers do in free agency, several players could find themselves on thin ice regarding their roles on the team.

The legal tampering period of free agency begins on March 10, with teams officially able to enter contracts with outside free agents on March 12. The Packers will have about $24 million in spending power, with mechanisms to create even more cap space if they choose.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has emphasized the need for increased urgency to win a Super Bowl, and that process begins in free agency.

Gutekunst has several holes to address this offseason, including cornerback, pass rusher, and pass catcher. How he approaches free agency could put these five Packers on thin ice.

Sean Rhyan

The Packers' interior offensive line was serviceable last season, and Sean Rhyan is a prime example of that.

By almost every metric, he was a middle-of-the-road starting right guard—PFF ranked him as the 46th-highest guard among 77 qualified players at the position. Among the 58 guards who played at least 417 pass-blocking snaps, he ranked 26th in total pressures allowed and 21st in sacks allowed.

That marked a solid improvement after not playing during his rookie campaign, but it won’t be enough in 2025 and beyond. The Packers are already likely to seek a replacement for Josh Myers at center and may not have the resources to upgrade Rhyan’s position as well.

However, they could add a veteran to bolster their interior offensive line depth and push Rhyan for snaps if he continues to deliver mediocre play. Right now, he’s holding his ground, but if he doesn’t take another step forward, he could find himself pancaked out of the starting lineup.