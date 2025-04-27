5 Packers on Thin Ice Following the 2025 NFL Draft

3. Rasheed Walker, LT

Rasheed Walker likely isn’t going anywhere this offseason, but his long-term future in Green Bay just got a lot murkier after the draft.

After being drafted in the seventh round in 2022, Walker came out of nowhere to claim the starting left tackle job in 2023 after David Bakhtiari’s season-ending injury in Week 1.

Since then, he’s started 32 games at left tackle, giving the Packers some much-needed stability on Jordan Love’s blindside.

Walker isn’t an All-Pro candidate, but he’s been a solid starter and a dependable cog in Green Bay’s front five. However, he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and will hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.

The Packers have some big decisions looming. Zach Tom and Sean Rhyan are also set to hit free agency in 2026. Just like at wide receiver, Green Bay knows they can't pay everyone—and it looks like they're already planting seeds for the next generation of their offensive line.

Last year, they spent a first-round pick on Jordan Morgan. This year, they doubled down by using their second-rounder on offensive tackle Anthony Belton. Although neither player is a perfect fit for left tackle, they have the potential to encroach on Walker's playing time.

It’s unclear if either Morgan or Belton will be ready to push Walker for his starting spot this season, but the countdown clock is ticking loudly. Whether the change comes in 2025 or 2026, Walker’s time in Green Bay feels like it’s skating on thin ice.