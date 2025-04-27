5 Packers on Thin Ice Following the 2025 NFL Draft

2. Bo Melton, WR

Melton is the second wide receiver on this list—but let’s be honest, the entire wideout room could make a cameo here.

General manager Brian Gutekunst sent a loud and clear message to his receivers: last season’s performance wasn’t good enough. He added an alpha with the first-round selection of Matthew Golden and another dynamic playmaker in the third round with Savion Williams.

Watson and Doubs are set to hit free agency in 2026, with Reed and Wicks following in 2027. With the additions of Golden and Williams, it’s clear Green Bay is already laying the groundwork to eventually turn the page on parts of their current receiver core.

That separation could start as early as this offseason—and Bo Melton could be the first domino to fall.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, Melton has managed to carve out a role in Green Bay over the past two seasons, totaling 24 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown. He’s been scrappy, but scrappy only gets you so far when the roster crunch comes.

At 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, Melton fits the same mold as Mecole Hardman, which is to say, smaller than the prototype receiver Green Bay typically prefers. And in a numbers game, having two undersized wideouts with overlapping skillsets is a luxury the Packers may not be able to afford.

Hardman is simply the more proven commodity. He’s posted three seasons with more than 25 receptions and 500 yards, essentially eclipsing Melton’s entire career production each time.

Hardman also brings valuable playoff experience, with three Super Bowl rings and a Pro Bowl nod to his name. That kind of résumé carries weight in a young Packers locker room that has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons while still being the youngest team in NFL history to do so.

For Melton, the margin for error is razor-thin—and getting thinner by the day.