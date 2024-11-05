5 Packers on Thin Ice Entering Bye After Eye-Opening Loss to Lions
Rich Bisaccia
Another week, another round of head-scratching special teams errors.
For all the hype that surrounded Rich Bisaccia’s arrival in Green Bay, the Packers’ special teams remain a thorn in the side, riddled with mistakes and missed opportunities.
Bisaccia, one of the highest-paid special teams coordinators in the league, was hired to bring stability to a chronically underperforming unit, but the results have yet to match the salary or expectations.
The problems were on full display against the Lions, as Green Bay’s special teams committed another costly error right out of the gate with a flag on their first kickoff return. It was just the latest in a string of fundamental breakdowns that have become a hallmark of the Bisaccia era.
Adding to the frustration, the Packers missed another field goal, raising fresh questions about Brandon McManus’s reliability. So far, only Daniel Whelan’s strong punting has offered any semblance of consistency in this phase of the game.
Bisaccia’s future in Green Bay may be hanging in the balance over the season’s final eight games. The Packers are focused on tightening up every facet of their play, and special teams are no exception.
For Bisaccia, this stretch could be make-or-break, as Green Bay seeks to clean up the sloppy play that has too often cost them in close games. The Packers are running out of patience, and unless Bisaccia’s unit can show a marked improvement, his tenure in Green Bay may be short-lived.
In other Packers news: