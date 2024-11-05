5 Packers on Thin Ice Entering Bye After Eye-Opening Loss to Lions
Isaiah McDuffie
The Packers’ linebacker situation has become a glaring issue, and Isaiah McDuffie is finding himself on the wrong end of the depth chart shuffle.
With Quay Walker failing to live up to his potential as a starter—his athleticism and speed often nullified by poor positioning—Green Bay has been scrambling for stability at the position. McDuffie, known for his contributions on special teams, initially stepped in as Walker’s primary partner at linebacker. But despite his best efforts, McDuffie’s limitations have been exposed.
A diligent worker and smart player, McDuffie has spent the last few seasons pushing to earn defensive snaps. However, his athletic profile doesn’t match that of an every-down linebacker in the NFL. He struggles to keep up with quicker running backs and athletic tight ends in open space, and his lack of sideline-to-sideline range limits his ability to make an impact. McDuffie’s value to the Packers is best felt on special teams, where his football IQ and energy shine through.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has finally taken note. Against Detroit, rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper doubled McDuffie’s snaps and showcased the speed and instincts the Packers desperately need in the middle of their defense. Cooper’s performance looked like a preview of what’s to come, and it’s becoming clear that he has the potential to take on a full-time role.
With the bye week to make adjustments, it’s time for Green Bay to commit to Cooper as a starter. Transitioning McDuffie back to his special teams role will allow him to play to his strengths, while Cooper’s skill set brings the athletic boost that Green Bay’s defense sorely needs.