5 Packers on Thin Ice Entering Bye After Eye-Opening Loss to Lions
Emanuel Wilson
With Josh Jacobs thriving as the Packers’ lead back, Green Bay’s running back room is anchored by one of the most productive players in the league. Jacobs has delivered on his high-profile free-agent deal, ranking third in the NFL in rushing yards (762) through nine games and seventh in yards per carry (4.8) among backs with over 100 attempts. His stability and consistency have been essential, especially with uncertainty brewing behind him on the depth chart.
Initially, third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd and veteran AJ Dillon were expected to compete for the primary backup role. However, Dillon landed on season-ending injured reserve before Week 1, and Lloyd has been sidelined with injuries, leaving Emanuel Wilson to step up as the de facto backup. Wilson’s moment in the spotlight, though, appears to be fading, with Chris Brooks increasingly taking over as the second option.
In Green Bay’s Week 9 loss to Detroit, the shift became more pronounced. Jacobs handled his usual workload, playing 36 snaps, but Brooks outsnapped Wilson 17-13. Although Brooks had an early drop on what could have been a critical first down, his overall performance since joining the Packers has been strong enough to secure his place ahead of Wilson.
As Brooks gains traction in the offense, Wilson’s role could continue to shrink. With Jacobs’ workload steady and Brooks showing more reliability in key situations, Wilson’s path to consistent playing time is slipping away. That could further increase if/when Lloyd returns from injury.