5 Packers on Thin Ice Entering Bye After Eye-Opening Loss to Lions
Dontayvion Wicks
Dontayvion Wicks has undeniable talent. His explosiveness and quick, violent cuts make him a nightmare for defenders to cover in tight spaces, allowing him to create separation on almost any route. Wicks has the physical tools to be a go-to option, but his inconsistency with catching the ball has become a glaring issue.
Drops have plagued Wicks all season, and they reached a critical point in the loss to Detroit.
Targeted three times, he failed to catch any of them, dropping two—including a wide-open look in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. That drop cost the Packers a chance to score, and they came up empty on the drive. Wicks now has six drops on the season, accounting for over a quarter of his total targets, and Green Bay’s patience is wearing thin.
The Packers can’t afford to keep giving Wicks snaps if he continues to be unreliable. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed have emerged as a solid trio, and with a tougher schedule awaiting after the bye week, Matt LaFleur may need to shorten the rotation at receiver.
For Wicks, this could mean a reduced role in the second half of the season as the Packers lean on their more reliable options. If he wants to remain a part of the offense, Wicks will need to show he can turn his flashes of potential into consistent production.