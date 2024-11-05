5 Packers on Thin Ice Entering Bye After Eye-Opening Loss to Lions
With a golden chance to take over first place in the NFC North, the Green Bay Packers stumbled to a 24-14 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Conditions were classic Lambeau—rain pouring, wind whipping—yet it was the Lions who played as if they were at home. Green Bay, meanwhile, was plagued by self-inflicted mistakes that ultimately sealed their fate.
Heading into the bye week, several Packers players now find themselves under scrutiny, and their roles could be on the line. Here are five Packers on thin ice as they prepare for the second half of the season:
Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon’s night started with promise but quickly unraveled due to a frustrating mental lapse.
Opening the game with a spectacular kickoff return, Nixon seemed ready to set the Packers up with strong field position. But things took a turn when, after being shoved out of bounds, he got into a quick altercation with a Lions player and shoved his fingers in the opponent’s face. The move drew an unnecessary roughness flag, wiping out the yardage he’d gained and setting the Packers back 15 yards.
While the call was arguably harsh, Nixon put himself in a position to be penalized, and his actions caught the attention of head coach Matt LaFleur.
Speaking to the media, LaFleur didn’t mince words: “I take those very personally. That’s on me because I put you in a position to get that, so next time that happens, you can take your helmet and come stand right next to me, and we’ll watch the game together.” It’s a rare public callout from LaFleur, who is sending a clear message that such lapses won’t be tolerated.