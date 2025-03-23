5 Packers Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2025 Free Agency

3. John FitzPatrick, Tight End

Sticking with tight end, John FitzPatrick is still searching for a home in 2025.

After spending 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons, he joined the Packers in 2024. While he was rarely used on offense—logging just 73 offensive snaps all season—he played a prominent role on special teams, particularly on kick and punt return units.

Bringing FitzPatrick back would be a low-cost, low-risk move that adds depth to both special teams and the tight end room. Given Green Bay’s need for more reliable contributors in those areas, he could be worth another look.

4. Robert Rochell, Cornerback

Green Bay has already seen a lot of turnover at cornerback this offseason—and more could still be coming.

They signed Nate Hobbs from the Raiders, only to see Eric Stokes head to Las Vegas to replace him. Corey Ballentine also left, signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

And then there’s the Jaire Alexander situation. He remains on the roster for now, but it feels like only a matter of time before the Packers either release him or find a trade partner. If (or when) that happens, Green Bay’s cornerback depth will be dangerously thin.

Robert Rochell isn’t someone you want playing significant defensive snaps, but he’s familiar with the defense and could provide much-needed insurance at the position. Sometimes, stability at the bottom of the depth chart is just as important as star power.

5. Ellis Merriweather, Running Back

Green Bay’s running back room is already set, making an Ellis Merriweather return unlikely.

Josh Jacobs is the unquestioned starter after a tremendous 2024 campaign, and the Packers are confident he can replicate that success in 2025.

Behind him, they’re hoping Marshawn Lloyd, their 2024 third-round pick, can bounce back from an injury-plagued rookie season. They remain high on his talent and believe he has a bright future.

The depth doesn’t stop there. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks round out the position, giving Green Bay a deep, well-rounded running back room. Given that depth, Merriweather is unlikely to find his way back onto the roster unless injuries shake things up.

