5 Packers Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2025 Free Agency

1. Andre Dillard, Offensive Tackle

The Packers signed Andre Dillard as an emergency swing tackle last season. Fortunately, Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom stayed healthy, leaving Dillard mostly sidelined with his helmet off, watching from the bench.

A former 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Dillard never quite lived up to his first-round potential. After spending his first three seasons in Philadelphia, he played in Tennessee in 2023 before landing in Green Bay in 2024. Now, he could be looking for a fourth new home in as many years.

However, the Packers should at least consider bringing him back. He’s not someone you want in the starting lineup, but as the fourth offensive tackle behind Walker, Tom, and 2024 first-rounder Jordan Morgan, he’d provide solid depth. Given Green Bay’s emphasis on keeping their offensive line strong, retaining Dillard as an insurance policy makes sense.

2. Tyler Davis, Tight End

The top of Green Bay’s tight-end depth chart is set. Tucker Kraft has firmly established himself as TE1, with his versatility and run-after-the-catch ability making him a dangerous weapon in the passing game.

Behind him, Luke Musgrave is a solid second option. Though injuries derailed most of his 2024 season, his athleticism jumps off the screen. If healthy, he and Kraft should form an excellent one-two punch.

That said, the Packers still need depth, and bringing back Tyler Davis could be a smart move. Davis has missed the last two seasons due to injuries, but when healthy, he was a key special teams contributor. With Eric Wilson signing with the Vikings, Green Bay needs to add a proven tackler to their special teams unit. If Davis can stay on the field, he could help fill that role.