5 Packers Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2025 Free Agency

With the dust finally settled on 2025 free agency, the Green Bay Packers can take a step back and assess their roster with clearer vision.

Despite general manager Brian Gutekunst stating that the team needed to act with urgency to win another Super Bowl, Green Bay’s approach was more measured than fans anticipated.

Their biggest free-agent signings were cornerback Nate Hobbs and offensive guard Aaron Banks—neither of whom were high-profile targets entering the offseason.

Hobbs has primarily played slot corner in his career, but the Packers may believe he can shift between the slot and outside. Meanwhile, Banks, an average guard with the San Francisco 49ers, received a surprisingly hefty contract. However, the structure of his deal suggests Green Bay built in some flexibility, likely as a hedge in case he underperforms.

The Packers also lost starting center Josh Myers in free agency. Rather than making a direct replacement signing, they plan to shuffle their existing offensive line, sliding one of their guards to center to compensate and inserting Banks into the starting lineup.

Other notable departures include Eric Stokes, AJ Dillon, Corey Ballentine, Eric Wilson, and TJ Slaton—players who were key rotational pieces but not irreplaceable.

With only eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft (their original pick in every round plus a seventh-round compensatory selection), Green Bay doesn’t have enough draft capital to fill every hole on the roster.

That means they could turn back to some familiar faces—these five former Packers who still cant find a job and remain on the market in free agency.