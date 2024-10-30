5 Packers Playing Their Way Out of Green Bay's 2025 Plans
Josh Myers
Josh Myers was supposed to be the long-term answer at center when the Packers drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead, four seasons in, it’s looking more likely that Myers won’t be on the roster in 2025. His inconsistency has plagued Green Bay’s offensive line, and patience is wearing thin.
Through seven games, Myers has been one of the weakest links in the offense. Pro Football Focus graded him as the worst center in the NFL entering Week 8, giving him a 49.7 mark—the lowest among all qualified players at his position.
His struggles with communication, missed assignments, and lapses in pass protection have made life more difficult for Jordan Love and disrupted the offense’s rhythm.
Green Bay’s offensive scheme relies heavily on timing and precision, and Myers hasn’t provided the stability needed at the center spot. While he occasionally flashes the potential that led to his second-round selection, those moments have been too infrequent to inspire confidence. The Packers need reliability in the middle, and Myers hasn’t delivered.
With his rookie contract nearing its end, the Packers will need to decide whether to give him another shot or move on.
Given his performance so far, the front office may look to invest in a new center via the draft or free agency. For an offense trying to develop a young quarterback, they can’t afford to have uncertainty at such a critical position. Myers needs a miraculous turnaround to salvage his place in Green Bay—and the clock is ticking.
