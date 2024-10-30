5 Packers Playing Their Way Out of Green Bay's 2025 Plans
Preston Smith
At 31 years old, Preston Smith is one of the few Packers on the wrong side of 30, a rarity on a roster brimming with young talent. As the elder statesman of the defense, Smith commands respect in the locker room, but his days in Green Bay may be numbered.
Trade rumors are swirling around Smith, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting that “several” teams have expressed interest ahead of the deadline. Whether the Packers ultimately move him remains uncertain, but it’s clear that both sides are approaching a crossroads.
Smith’s performance this season has been underwhelming, mirroring the struggles of the entire defensive front. Through 287 snaps, Smith has only managed 10 pressures and 2.5 sacks—a pedestrian stat line for someone expected to be a consistent pass-rushing presence. While injuries haven’t been a factor, the impact simply hasn’t matched the Packers' investment.
And the financial aspect looms large. Smith’s cap hit of $14.1 million this season ranks fifth-highest on the team and only increases in 2025 and 2026. Unless his production improves dramatically, it’s hard to justify carrying that salary on a team focused on developing younger talent. With Kinglsey Enagbare and first-round pick Lukas Van Ness waiting in the wings, Green Bay has the depth to absorb Smith’s departure.
Whether via trade or offseason cap-clearing moves, the Packers may soon part ways with their veteran edge rusher. Smith’s leadership is valuable, but in the NFL, sentiment only goes so far.