5 Packers Playing Their Way Out of Green Bay's 2025 Plans
Quay Walker
Quay Walker entered 2024 with high expectations, hoping to build on back-to-back seasons that showed flashes of promise. Instead, the former first-round pick has regressed, leaving his long-term future with the Packers in serious doubt.
His inconsistency—both mentally and physically—has been a glaring issue. Walker’s athleticism allows him to cover a lot of ground, but that hasn’t translated into reliable production. Missed tackles, blown assignments, and poor reads have become frustratingly common, exposing the defense in critical moments.
The Packers are running out of patience. They’ve already begun preparing for life after Walker by drafting two linebackers on Day 2—Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper.
Cooper is an athletic, hard-hitting linebacker who has quickly earned snaps, while Hopper brings versatility and upside. Both rookies could be long-term pieces.
Green Bay could also use the 2025 offseason to devote more resources at the position. Whether that means cap space or draft picks is up to them, but there is a route to address the position's weakness.
Walker’s struggles put the Packers in a difficult spot. They have a defense that’s showing signs of potential but needs stability at linebacker to take the next step. If Walker can’t clean up his mistakes, Green Bay will be forced to lean into Cooper and Eric Wilson while considering other options in free agency or the draft next offseason.
With the team needing consistency and development across the board, Walker’s margin for error is shrinking. Unless he delivers a strong second half of the season, it’s hard to see the Packers committing to him in 2025 and beyond.