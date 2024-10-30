5 Packers Playing Their Way Out of Green Bay's 2025 Plans
Eric Stokes
It’s becoming increasingly clear that Eric Stokes won’t be part of the Packers’ future beyond this season.
Once thought to be a cornerstone of the secondary after a promising rookie year, Stokes’ performance has fallen off a cliff. Injuries have played a role, but even when healthy, Stokes has looked lost, struggling to regain the form that made him a first-round pick in 2021.
This season was supposed to be his chance to re-establish himself, but it’s been anything but. Stokes opened the year with the starting job at outside corner, only to lose it almost immediately.
His snap counts have plummeted—he’s played fewer than 21 snaps in each of the last three games—and his impact has been minimal at best. With other players like Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine emerging, Stokes has become an afterthought in Green Bay’s plans.
The Packers declining his fifth-year option for 2025 was the first sign they’re ready to move on. Now, his play on the field is making the decision even easier. The team may look to trade him before the November 5th deadline, but his diminishing value makes that tricky. Stokes will be a free agent after this season, and it’s hard to imagine Green Bay offering him another contract.
Whether it’s the injuries, the inconsistency, or simply a bad fit, it hasn’t worked out for Stokes in Green Bay. Both sides could use a fresh start, and at this point, 2024 is looking like his final ride with the Packers.