5 Packers Playing Their Way Out of Green Bay's 2025 Plans
The Green Bay Packers are gaining momentum, winning six of their first eight games, including four straight. Yet, not everyone is keeping pace.
With one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the NFL, Green Bay has the luxury of competition across nearly every position. That gives the front office a chance to evaluate talent with an eye toward long-term development.
Unfortunately, a few players haven’t capitalized on their opportunities. Instead, these five Packers are playing their way out of Green Bay's 2025 plans.
TJ Slaton
TJ Slaton began the season as a starter on the defensive line, earning the nod over Devonte Wyatt alongside Kenny Clark. It seemed like a breakout year might be on the horizon, but that optimism quickly faded. Slaton lost his grip on the starting role early and has been one of the most disappointing performers on Green Bay’s defense this season.
Through Week 7, Slaton’s struggles have been glaring. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s not only the Packers’ lowest-graded defender with a 41.6 grade, but he also ranks 110th out of 120 qualified interior defensive linemen. For a player who was supposed to anchor the trenches, those numbers paint a bleak picture.
Slaton had hoped to use the 2024 season to build momentum toward free agency in 2025 and secure a nice payday. Instead, his performance has raised questions about whether he’ll get a meaningful contract at all—either from the Packers or another team.
Defensive linemen with size and athleticism tend to attract attention, but effort and consistency are just as important, and Slaton has fallen short in both areas.
Time is running out for Slaton to turn things around. If he can’t, he risks becoming an afterthought in free agency, and the Packers will have little reason to bring him back next season.