5 Packers Playing Their Way Into Green Bay's Long-Term Plans
Christian Watson
The Packers face a delicate situation at wide receiver. With Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, followed by Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks in 2027, Green Bay has some tough decisions ahead. Realistically, they won’t retain all four. The question is: Who stays?
At this point, Jayden Reed seems like the frontrunner. His ability to create separation, his reliability as a target, and his versatility in the game plan make him an integral part of the offense. Whether he’s touching the ball or not, Reed’s impact is undeniable.
But Watson is emerging as the dark horse. Slowly but surely, he’s playing his way into serious consideration for a lucrative second contract with the Packers—and for good reason.
Watson’s elite speed and athleticism are game-changing. This season, he’s been a walking highlight reel, recording six catches of 36 yards or more and averaging a staggering 21.4 yards per reception. He’s not just a deep threat; he’s a home run waiting to happen every time he steps on the field.
Yet Watson’s value extends beyond his big-play ability. His presence alone can tilt defenses. With his knack for stretching the field, Watson routinely forces safeties to play deep, pulling them out of position and opening up opportunities for his teammates underneath. It’s a ripple effect that makes the entire offense better, even when he doesn’t touch the ball.
This off-ball impact is where Watson separates himself from the rest of Green Bay’s receiving corps. His ability to command attention and create space for others is invaluable, making him more than just a highlight machine. He’s a strategic asset in Matt LaFleur’s offense, and that’s why he’s quietly becoming an essential part of the Packers’ long-term plans.
