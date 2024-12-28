5 Packers Playing Their Way Into Green Bay's Long-Term Plans
Tucker Kraft
Entering the season, the Packers’ tight end hierarchy seemed clear. Luke Musgrave was pegged as the next big thing, a dynamic weapon with sky-high potential, while Tucker Kraft was expected to play a supporting role. But in the NFL, plans can change quickly.
With Musgrave sidelined for most of the season due to injury, Kraft has stepped up and proven he’s more than capable of being the Packers’ tight end of the future.
Kraft brings a gritty, hard-nosed mentality to the position. Teammates love his fearless approach—he’s the type of player who’s ready to go to war on every snap. His charisma and energy make him a natural leader, the kind of player others gravitate toward both on and off the field.
Of course, it helps that he’s really good at football, too.
While Kraft still has room to grow as a blocker, his willingness to engage in the trenches is commendable. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in there, even if his technique occasionally needs refinement. His physicality and effort in the run game have laid a strong foundation for improvement.
Where Kraft truly shines is as a receiver. Though not as athletically gifted as Musgrave, he’s a handful after the catch. His mix of strength and quickness makes him a nightmare to bring down in the open field, and his ability to make defenders miss is rare for a tight end.
Statistically, Kraft has been a revelation. He ranks second on the team in receptions (44), third in yards (618), and leads the Packers in touchdowns (7). He’s clearly earned the trust of quarterback Jordan Love, becoming one of the offense’s most reliable playmakers.
And this is just the beginning. Kraft is only in his second year and has two more seasons left on his rookie contract. The sky’s the limit for his potential, and he’s already shown he can be a cornerstone of Green Bay’s offense.