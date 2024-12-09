5 Packers Playing Their Final December in Green Bay
Eric Stokes
For some players, the future in Green Bay is uncertain—a conversation written in pencil, ready to be adjusted. For Eric Stokes, that conversation might as well be carved in stone.
At this point, there’s little Stokes can do to convince the Packers he’s worth bringing back after the season. Green Bay already declined his fifth-year option—a decision that looks more prescient with each passing week. Even as the Packers deal with glaring struggles in their secondary, Stokes has given them no reason to second-guess that call.
Whether it’s the lingering effects of injuries or a broader regression in his game, Stokes is a shadow of the promising rookie we saw in 2021. He’s routinely beaten off the snap, unable to stick with receivers of any caliber, and has become a magnet for opposing quarterbacks looking for a quick strike.
What’s more troubling is the ease with which opponents exploit him. Stokes isn’t even forcing difficult completions—he’s giving up clean, uncontested wins that scream liability. His ball skills, once a point of optimism, have completely vanished. Stokes hasn’t recorded a pass breakup or interception since late in his rookie season, a baffling drought for a corner drafted in the first round.
The Packers have a mountain of questions at cornerback heading into the offseason. Jaire Alexander’s availability has become a dice roll due to injuries, and the depth behind him has been shaky at best. But one thing is crystal clear: Stokes will not be part of the solution. His time in Green Bay is nearing its inevitable conclusion.
