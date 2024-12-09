5 Packers Playing Their Final December in Green Bay
TJ Slaton
After a sluggish start to the season, the Packers’ defensive line has finally shown signs of life. Kenny Clark is back to collapsing pockets and Rashan Gary is wreaking more havoc off the edge. However, there's still work to be done.
Unfortunately for TJ Slaton, he hasn’t quite caught the same wave.
When new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley came in, he shifted the philosophy up front. No more space-eaters and gap-holders—Hafley wanted his interior linemen to attack, to disrupt, to live in the backfield. It’s a great idea in theory, but not every lineman is built for that approach.
Slaton earned a starting job coming out of camp, but his production hasn’t matched the opportunity. In 13 games, he’s managed just one sack and 12 total tackles. While nobody expected him to suddenly become Aaron Donald, the lack of impact in all phases has been disappointing.
PFF grades him as the 102nd-best interior lineman among 116 qualifiers—a reflection of a season where Slaton has struggled to adjust to his new responsibilities.
With Slaton set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Packers are likely preparing to move on. Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, and Karl Brooks form a promising core for the interior defensive line heading into next season. Paying to keep Slaton around when his fit in Hafley’s scheme looks shaky at best doesn’t make much sense.
Slaton was a solid find in the fifth round of the 2021 draft and carved out a role during his time in Green Bay. But as the Packers evolve their defensive identity, his tenure with the team appears to be nearing its conclusion.