5 Packers Playing Their Final December in Green Bay
Eric Wilson/Isaiah McDuffie
The writing may already be on the wall for Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie. The Packers sent a clear signal during the 2024 NFL Draft by investing second- and third-round picks in linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper, setting the stage for a youth movement at the position.
Cooper has shown flashes of the playmaking ability that made him a Day 2 pick. He’s fast, physical, and starting to piece together the mental and technical aspects of the game. Whether he’s flying downfield in coverage or shooting gaps behind the line of scrimmage, Cooper has displayed the potential to be a dynamic defender.
Hopper, on the other hand, has been an afterthought. With only seven defensive snaps to his name this season, it’s clear the coaching staff isn’t ready to trust him in meaningful situations just yet.
Meanwhile, Wilson and McDuffie have been thrust into starting roles, and the results have exposed one of Green Bay’s biggest weaknesses. Both players have limitations in coverage and lack the sideline-to-sideline speed that modern linebackers need to thrive.
With both veterans hitting free agency this offseason, it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Packers retain both, especially as they look to overhaul the position. Between Quay Walker, Cooper, and Hopper already under contract, Green Bay will likely use the draft or free agency to add competition and raise the floor at linebacker. Wilson and McDuffie have given what they could, but the Packers seem poised to turn the page.