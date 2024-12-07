5 Packers on Thin Ice After Second Loss to Lions
Eric Stokes
Speaking of defensive liabilities, Eric Stokes continues to be a glaring weak spot in the Packers' secondary.
Stokes’ career trajectory has been a tale of promise turned into frustration. It's well known by now, but a solid rookie season as a 2021 first-round pick out of Georgia gave hope he could become a cornerstone in Green Bay’s defense. Unfortunately, his sophomore campaign brought struggles, and injuries derailed him for much of the next year and a half.
Now fully healthy, Stokes is back on the field—but the results are troubling.
This season, he’s allowed 28 receptions on 43 targets (a 65.1 percent completion rate) for 301 yards and three touchdowns. And the most damning stat is that he has zero pass breakups or interceptions. To put that into perspective: Stokes has been targeted 43 times this year and hasn’t so much as gotten a finger on the football.
This isn’t just a bad stretch—it’s a long-standing issue. Stokes hasn’t recorded a pass breakup or interception since Week 16 of his rookie season. That’s 1,176 defensive snaps, including 715 coverage snaps and 91 targets, without disrupting a single pass. Yikes!
The Packers have already declined his fifth-year option for 2025, essentially signaling the end of his tenure in Green Bay. But why wait? It’s time to bench Stokes entirely and hand his snaps to younger players like Carrington Valentine or even rookie Kalen King. With playoff hopes on the line, there’s no room for a cornerback who can’t cover receivers. We know Stokes can't, but what about King? It's time to give the rookie a chance.