5 Packers on Thin Ice After Second Loss to Lions
Javon Bullard
For the Packers, a defense that gives up 34 points is going to find its share of culprits, and rookie safety Javon Bullard is near the top of the list this week.
After a promising start to his NFL career, Bullard has hit the classic rookie wall in recent weeks, and Thursday night’s performance against the Lions was another tough outing for the young safety.
Bullard struggled mightily in coverage, a recurring issue since the Packers returned from their bye week. Against the Lions, he allowed three receptions on three targets for 39 yards, routinely arriving a step too late to disrupt plays.
It was emblematic of a larger trend—on the season, Bullard has allowed an 80.4 percent completion rate and a 109.8 passer rating when targeted. Translation: quarterbacks are seeing a green light when throwing his way.
Pro Football Focus was merciless, grading Bullard as the Packers' worst defender on Thursday night. It’s hard to argue with the tape. Bullard’s reads were slow, his angles questionable, and his impact minimal. For a defense that desperately needs playmakers in the secondary, his miscues stood out like a sore thumb.
Adding insult to injury—literally—Bullard left the game with a non-contact ankle injury and was spotted in a boot and on crutches postgame. He underwent an MRI on Friday, leaving his availability for the coming weeks in doubt.
The rookie wall is a real thing, and it’s not shocking to see a first-year player like Bullard struggle. But the Packers need him to find his footing fast. If the team has postseason aspirations, Bullard must use the regular season to work through his growing pains.