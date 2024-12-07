5 Packers on Thin Ice After Second Loss to Lions
The Green Bay Packers gave the reigning NFC North champion Detroit Lions everything they had on Thursday Night Football—and came heartbreakingly close to pulling off the upset.
In a game that felt like a heavyweight bout, the Packers rallied from a sluggish first half to turn the contest into a thrilling shootout, showcasing the firepower their offense can bring when it’s clicking.
But in the NFL, close only counts in the standings if you win. The Packers fell 34-31 on a walk-off field goal, marking their second loss to the Lions this season.
There’s no shortage of positives to take away, from Jordan Love’s continued evolution to a run defense that has turned a corner. Still, as the Packers head into the final stretch of the season, there are a few players who need to step up—or risk being left behind.
Here are five Packers skating on thin ice after the latest loss to Detroit.
Josh Myers
Josh Myers' tenure with the Packers appears to be approaching its conclusion. The center, set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, delivered a performance against the Lions that did little to bolster his case for a contract renewal.
In 15 true passing situations during Thursday night's game, Myers allowed two hurries on Love, culminating in a dismal 13.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus—a score that speaks volumes about his struggles. This subpar performance was evident on the field, as Myers seemed overmatched by a Lions defensive line missing several key starters and rotational players.
This isn't an isolated incident. Throughout the season, Myers has consistently underperformed, raising concerns about his role in the team's future. With his contract expiring, the Packers have little incentive to retain him unless there's a significant turnaround in the final month of the season. As it stands, Myers' days in Green Bay appear numbered.