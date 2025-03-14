5 Packers on Thin Ice After Free Agency Week 1

5. Jordan Love

Ultimately, the Packers' season will fall on Jordan Love.

That’s the unfair weight quarterbacks carry in the NFL. It’s a pass-first league, and for a team to truly contend, its signal-caller must play at a high level—especially when that quarterback is one of the five highest-paid at his position, carrying a nearly $30 million cap hit next season (the highest on the team).

Love battled injuries in 2024, and his season reflected that. His completion percentage dipped, his interception rate climbed, and when the Packers needed him most—like against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round—he wasn’t at his best.

To be fair, Love did show improvement in some areas. He remains elite at avoiding sacks, often making his offensive line look better than it actually is. He also increased his touchdown percentage, passer rating, and quarterback rating last season.

But the Packers need more. They need Love to level up.

They swapped out Josh Myers for Aaron Banks on the offensive line—a move that’s about as exciting as trading a vanilla ice cream cone for plain yogurt. Green Bay’s hope is that Banks won’t get pushed back as easily as Myers did, since Love’s footwork takes a major hit when he feels interior pressure.

The Packers also failed to add a top-tier skill player on offense, putting even more pressure on Love to generate consistent offense. That’s the reality of signing a massive contract—when the quarterback gets paid, the margin for error everywhere else shrinks.

Love has the talent to take the next step. Now, he just has to put it on the field. If the Packers want to reach their ceiling in 2025, Love has to be the one leading the charge.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: