5 Packers on Thin Ice After Free Agency Week 1

4. Jayden Reed

Another position the Packers failed to address in free agency is wide receiver.

They spent their resources elsewhere, and in this case, it’s hard to blame them. Unlike at defensive end, the wide receiver market wasn’t exactly bursting with great options.

After Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, free agency turned into old heads trying to get paid. Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, De'Andre Hopkins, and Amari Cooper were among the best available, but all of them are past their prime.

There are still some veteran options Green Bay could pursue, with the newly released Cooper Kupp being the most intriguing. The Packers are reportedly interested, but we'll see if it goes anywhere.

Regardless, the Packers are once again banking on internal improvement from their current receivers. Improvement that, to be blunt, never really happened last season.

For the first half of the season, Jayden Reed looked ready to make the leap. He was off to a fantastic start and seemed poised to establish himself as the Packers’ WR1.

Then, his production fell off a cliff, and Green Bay’s offense was inconsistent right along with him. It was like watching a fireworks show that starts off dazzling but fizzles out before the grand finale.

Barring a last-minute addition, Reed will be counted on as the Packers’ top receiver again in 2025. That means he needs to hit the gas this offseason and figure out how to sustain his early-season success. Green Bay’s offense—and possibly its season—depends on it.