5 Packers on the Rise Heading into Final Four Games
2. Dontayvion Wicks, WR
Unlike the running back position, the Packers’ wide receiver room has been relatively healthy and stable this season. Unfortunately, that stability hasn’t translated into the leap forward many fans had hoped for.
Heading into the year, there was plenty of speculation about who might emerge as the team’s top receiver (just don’t ask head coach Matt LaFleur to weigh in).
Would Christian Watson finally stay healthy and unleash his elite athleticism? Could Jayden Reed build on his underrated playmaking and take the next step? Might Dontayvion Wicks, a relative afterthought, become a dark horse to lead the group? And, of course, there’s Romeo Doubs, a steady contributor who’s always in the mix.
Yet, here we are, and the Packers are still searching for answers. Consistency remains elusive for this group.
For Wicks, the issue hasn’t been getting open—that part of his game looks effortless. His challenge has been his hands. Drops have plagued his season, often coming at the worst possible moments and costing Green Bay several would-be touchdowns.
The good news is there is reason for optimism. Over his last four games, Wicks has just one drop on 13 targets, bringing his drop rate down to 8 percent in that span—a significant improvement from his early-season struggles.
It’s a promising trend for a receiver with the talent to be a real difference-maker. With the Packers needing all their weapons firing as they gear up for a playoff push, Wicks’ turnaround couldn’t come at a better time.