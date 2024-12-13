5 Packers on the Rise Heading into Final Four Games
Coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers are trying to right the ship and end the season on a hot streak heading into the playoffs.
That will require several players to step up and play better than they have. The Packers' schedule gets more challenging over the final four games. They play at the Seattle Seahawks (8-5), are home vs. the New Orleans Saints (5-8, but winners of three of their last four), at the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) and home vs. the Chicago Bears (lol).
Thankfully, some key players are on the rise heading into this final stretch.
1. Chris Brooks, RB
Outside of Josh Jacobs, the Packers’ running back room has been a revolving door all season.
Coming into training camp, MarShawn Lloyd and AJ Dillon were locked in a tight battle for the backup role. But Dillon’s hopes were dashed by a season-ending injury in the preseason, and Lloyd has been sidelined for much of the year.
Emanuel Wilson has held the backup role for most of the season, but Chris Brooks has started to make his case in recent weeks.
Brooks has shown flashes, both as a runner and a blocker, that have clearly caught the coaching staff’s attention. His ability to contribute in multiple ways has earned him staying power on the roster, and his opportunities are growing. In last week's game against the Lions, Brooks logged 14 offensive snaps compared to just three for Wilson.
That kind of usage could be a sign of things to come. With the Packers looking to keep Jacobs fresh for a playoff run, Brooks might be in line for an extended role down the stretch—a potential spark as Green Bay pushes toward January football.