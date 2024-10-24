5 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Second Half of the Season
Lukas Van Ness
The Packers knew Lukas Van Ness was a bit of a project when they selected him in the first round of the 2024 draft. However, they were hoping he could take the Rashan Gary path.
His raw power and athleticism made him an intriguing prospect, but it was clear that he would need time to develop into a polished pass rusher. So far, the second-year pro has struggled to make a consistent impact.
Through seven games, he has only accured four total pressures, including one sack and three quarterback hurries. His run defense has also struggled in recent weeks.
Van Ness has shown flashes of potential, but those moments have been too rare. The small handfull of pressures he's recorded through the first seven games of the season isn't the type of disruption Green Bay hoped for. With Gary commanding double teams, the Packers need Van Ness to step up and take advantage of one-on-one matchups.
The second half of the season will be a critical period for Van Ness.
The Packers don’t need him to dominate right away, but they do need signs of progress. If Van Ness can start winning his individual battles, it would provide a major boost to Green Bay’s defense. Developing some actual pass-rush moves instead of relying on pure athleticism would be a step in the right direction.
However, if the struggles continue, questions about his selection will only grow louder. It’s time for Van Ness to start showing why the Packers invested a first-round pick in him.
In other Packers news: