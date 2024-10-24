5 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Second Half of the Season
Josh Myers
Josh Myers has been a frustrating player to watch. The Packers drafted him to be a stabilizing force at center, but inconsistency has plagued him throughout his career.
This season has been no different. Myers has struggled with communication issues, missed assignments, and breakdowns in pass protection—problems that have disrupted the offense’s rhythm and put unnecessary pressure on Jordan Love. He's PFF's 37th ranked center among 38 qualified players.
At his best, Myers shows flashes of the player the Packers thought they were getting when they drafted him. He can be a solid blocker in the run game and has the size to hold his ground against interior pass rushers.
However, those moments have been too few and far between. Green Bay needs more consistency from Myers, especially as they continue to develop their entire offense for long-term, sustained success.
The second half of the season will be crucial for Myers, not only for his Packers' career, but for his NFL career as well.
He's an unrestricted free agent after the season, and, if he can’t improve, the Packers may start looking for other options at center sooner than later. With Sean Rhyan and Jordan Morgan rotating at right guard, Green Bay could slide one of them (or Elgton Jenkins) over to center and run with those three in the middle of their line.
Offensive line continuity is essential, and the Packers can’t afford to have a weak link in the middle. Myers has the talent to succeed, but time is running out for him to prove he can be the long-term solution at center.