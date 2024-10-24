5 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Second Half of the Season
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes flashed serious potential during his rookie campaign, but injuries have derailed his development.
After a major knee injury sidelined him for most of 2023, the Packers hoped Stokes could hit the ground running this season. Unfortunately, his return to action has been anything but smooth. He hasn’t looked as explosive or confident, which isn’t surprising given the nature of his injury, but the Packers need more from him soon.
He earned a starting job coming out of the preseason, but has quickly lost his grip on that job. He only played seven defensive snaps against the Texans, giving way to Keisean Nixon on the outside. Add in that the Packers already declined his fifth-year rookie option for next year and the writing is on the wall for his NFL career.
The cornerback room is suddenly crowded, with Jaire Alexander and Nixon leading the way. Stokes finds himself fighting for snaps, and his shaky performances thus far haven’t inspired confidence. If he can’t regain his form soon, he risks falling further down the depth chart—or out of the team’s long-term plans altogether.
Stokes still has the physical tools to succeed. His speed and length make him a prototypical corner in today’s NFL, but the mental side of the game has been slow to return. Green Bay needs him to step up, especially with Alexander having an injury history of his own. If Stokes can’t recapture the spark he showed as a rookie, the Packers will explore other options heading into next season.