5 Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Second Half of the Season
With the Green Bay Packers getting closer to the halfway of the season, the pressure is mounting for some select players and staff.
After a 5-2 start, the team has shown flashes of promise, but several key figures have yet to meet expectations. In a year where Green Bay is juggling both development and contention, patience can only stretch so far.
Whether due to injuries, inconsistency, or underperformance, certain players (and a coach) need to show more if they want to remain part of the Packers' long-term plans. Let’s break down five Packers on the hot seat as we get closer to the halfway mark.
Rich Bisaccia
Three years into his tenure as the NFL’s highest-paid special teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia finds himself under increasing scrutiny. Green Bay’s special teams were supposed to be an area of growth under his leadership, but costly mistakes have continued to pile up.
The Week 7 fiasco against the Houston Texans was only the latest example, as muffed punts and questionable decisions nearly derailed the game. The kicking game is another red flag.
Bisaccia was brought in to stabilize what had been a long-standing problem for the Packers. Instead, his unit has looked chaotic more often than not. For a team with Super Bowl aspirations, special teams can’t be a liability—especially not under someone with Bisaccia’s reputation and salary.
With nine games left, the pressure is on for him to clean things up. If the mistakes persist, it’s hard to imagine the Packers sticking with him beyond this season.