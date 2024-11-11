5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Following Bye Week
Jordan Love
Jordan Love has been a maddening mix of brilliance and frustration for the Packers this season, leaving fans oscillating between excitement and exasperation.
He’s shown flashes of high-level talent, making throws that remind everyone why Green Bay invested in him. But those moments have been matched by head-scratching mistakes, casting a shadow over his potential.
At the season’s midpoint, Love ranks seventh in the NFL in touchdown percentage, tossing a touchdown on 6.3 percent of his passes—a rate that puts him alongside stars like Josh Allen (6.5 percent) and Joe Burrow (6.7 percent). It’s an impressive stat that highlights Love’s knack for finding the end zone.
But the flipside is his troubling interception rate, where he ranks third-to-last among NFL starters. Love has thrown an interception on 4.2 percent of his passes, a rate only surpassed by Bryce Young (4.7 percent) and Anthony Richardson (5.3 percent)—not the company you’d hope for from a high-paid starter.
While some of his interceptions have been due to bad luck (like a pass intended for a wide-open Bo Melton, who slipped mid-route, handing the ball to a defender), many have stemmed from questionable decisions. Two pick-sixes illustrate how his mistakes have often come at the worst times.
Love’s raw talent is undeniable, but for Green Bay’s offense to become the consistent powerhouse it can be, he’ll need to cut down on errors. If he can combine his natural ability with smarter decision-making, the Packers could be poised for a strong second half.
