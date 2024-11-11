5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Following Bye Week
Quay Walker
The Packers’ linebacker group has been a consistent sore spot this season, and Quay Walker’s struggles have epitomized the issues plaguing the unit.
As Green Bay transitions from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme, the demands on their linebackers have shifted, requiring sharper instincts and more precise positioning—qualities Walker has struggled to consistently display.
Walker has all the physical traits that should make him a standout. His combination of strength, speed, and quickness is rare, even by NFL standards, and he possesses the athleticism to cover ground from sideline to sideline.
But for all his physical gifts, it’s the mental side of the game that’s been his undoing. Too often, Walker finds himself in the wrong gaps, leaving wide-open rushing lanes for opposing running backs to exploit. This has been a recurring issue, leading to costly breakdowns in run defense.
The Packers don’t have the depth to simply bench Walker and move on. Rookie Edgerrin Cooper has been gaining snaps, but primarily to supplant other struggling linebackers on the roster. For now, Green Bay will continue to rely on Walker, hoping he can turn a corner as the season progresses.
If the Packers want their defense to take the next step, they’ll need Walker to improve his football IQ and positioning. He’ll see plenty of action after the bye, and the team is counting on him to elevate his game. The time for potential has passed; Walker needs to make an impact if Green Bay is to keep pace in a competitive NFC North.