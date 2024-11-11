5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Following Bye Week
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary’s 2024 season has been nothing short of disappointing, and there’s no sugarcoating it.
Gary, on paper, has every tool needed to be a game-changer for the Packers. His motor never stops, and his combination of raw strength, speed, and explosiveness off the edge should make him one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the league. He also boasts a refined arsenal of pass-rushing moves and technical ability to win one-on-one battles. So why has he been so quiet?
Heading into the bye, Gary has only three sacks, with all of them coming when the offensive line failed to block him entirely—he hasn’t beaten his man for a sack all season. That’s a troubling trend, especially given that this issue carried over from the 2023 season, when Gary finished with a sack-less stretch over the final seven games.
While defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has been able to generate decent team pressures to mask Gary’s lack of individual production, the pressure will mount in the second half of the season. With Preston Smith now traded, Gary will be asked to step up even more. The Packers will likely insert unproven players in Smith's spot, which means Gary will see even more attention from offensive protections.
For Gary, it’s time to remind everyone why he was once considered one of the most promising young pass rushers in the NFL. The Packers need him to elevate his game if their defense is going to remain a strength. The second half of the season is Gary’s chance to reclaim that form—and prove his potential wasn’t just a tease.