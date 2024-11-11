5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Following Bye Week
Elgton Jenkins
The Packers’ offensive line has quietly been one of the team’s biggest strengths this season, ranking second in the league in sack percentage allowed and providing solid support for a run game that is fifth in total rushing yards per game.
Josh Jacobs has helped elevate Green Bay’s rushing attack, but the credit also goes to the big men up front. With the line playing well as a unit, three names stand out as key pillars for the future: Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, and Elgton Jenkins.
Jenkins is the anchor of the interior, typically lining up at left guard but possessing the versatility to play any position on the line.
As one of the highest-paid players on the team, with a cap hit of $14.4 million (fourth-highest on the roster), Jenkins is expected to lead by example. However, while he’s been steady, his performance has been more solid than stellar.
According to PFF, he currently holds a 60.2 grade, ranking him 50th among 77 qualified guards. That mark is also on track to be the lowest of his career, a notable dip for someone who’s been a reliable force since entering the league.
As the Packers enter the second half of the season, they’ll be looking for Jenkins to elevate his play and solidify the offense. With Green Bay eyeing a push to the top of the NFC North, Jenkins stepping up could be the catalyst they need to hit another gear offensively. For a team that relies on its best players to carry the load down the stretch, Jenkins’s contributions could make a major impact.