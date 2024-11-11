5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Following Bye Week
As the Green Bay Packers enter the second half of the season with a 6-3 record, they find themselves trailing the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 8-1 Detroit Lions in the NFC North.
To close this gap and contend for the division title, the Packers must address inconsistencies that have hindered their performance. Key players, particularly those in leadership roles, will need to elevate their play.
Here are five Packers who must step up following the bye week.
Kenny Clark
Kenny Clark has the highest cap hit on the Packers’ roster—$26.4 million, also the highest among all interior defensive linemen in 2024.
This offseason, Green Bay doubled down on Clark’s impact by signing him to a rare third contract, banking on him to be the centerpiece of their defensive line. But so far, he hasn’t delivered on that investment, leaving fans and the front office waiting for him to seize the role he’s been paid to fill.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme was designed with players like Clark in mind, emphasizing an aggressive, downhill approach that should play to his strengths. Clark, known for his power and explosiveness, has the tools to wreak havoc on opposing backfields, disrupting both quarterbacks and running games alike.
Unfortunately, he’s been surprisingly quiet through the first nine games, often blending into the background rather than standing out as a force up front.
For the Packers to make this NFC North race competitive, Clark will need to be the tone-setter on the defensive line. If he can elevate his play and show that Green Bay’s investment was well-placed, he’ll give the defense a much-needed jolt and help them maintain pace with the Vikings and Lions.