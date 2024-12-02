5 Packers Who Must Be Benched Before the Playoffs
Isaiah McDuffie
If cornerback isn’t the Packers’ biggest offseason priority, linebacker certainly is. Green Bay’s linebacking corps has been a consistent source of frustration throughout the season, with missed assignments, blown coverages, and a lack of impact plays defining the group.
While Quay Walker has often been the target of fan ire, his recent surge in performance has taken some heat off his shoulders. Back-to-back strong outings have Walker playing the best football of his career, buying him a reprieve (for now).
That leaves Isaiah McDuffie squarely in the crosshairs.
McDuffie has been miscast in a featured defensive role. He’s a high-effort player who excels on special teams and provides solid depth, but his physical limitations have been glaring when asked to anchor the middle of the defense. Whether it’s covering tight ends or filling gaps in the run game, McDuffie has struggled to meet the demands of the position.
Fortunately, Green Bay has options.
Edgerrin Cooper, despite being sidelined by injury, is the obvious upgrade when healthy. Cooper has flashed the potential to be a difference-maker and would benefit from as many reps as possible heading into the postseason.
Even if Cooper isn’t ready to return, the Packers should give Eric Wilson and Ty’ron Hopper more opportunities. Wilson brings veteran savvy, while Hopper—limited to just seven defensive snaps this season—needs playing time to accelerate his development.
The Packers can’t afford to stick with the status quo at linebacker if they hope to make a deep playoff run. It’s time to explore their other options and see if they can inject some life into the middle of the defense.