5 Packers Who Must Be Benched Before the Playoffs
Carrington Valentine
The Packers' cornerback position has been a glaring weak spot on an otherwise solid defense, and Carrington Valentine has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Critics predicted this struggle after Green Bay largely ignored the position during the offseason, and those concerns have come to fruition.
Jaire Alexander, the Packers’ star corner, has been sidelined for five of the team's 12 games this season due to lingering injuries. His absence has thrust Keisean Nixon, Eric Stokes, and Valentine into larger roles, exposing a lack of depth and consistency at the position. Of the group, Valentine has had the toughest time.
Valentine, who impressed as a rookie, has taken a noticeable step back in his second year. Opposing quarterbacks have routinely targeted him, often with great success. His struggles in coverage have made him a liability, and the Packers can't afford to have a weak link as they push toward the postseason.
When Alexander eventually returns, Green Bay needs to streamline its cornerback rotation. Alexander should anchor one side of the field, with Nixon providing steady play opposite him. For sub-packages, Javon Bullard has shown enough promise to earn a spot as the primary nickel corner, while Stokes can serve as depth for specific situations. That leaves Valentine as the odd man out—a role that seems more fitting given his regression this season.
The Packers have postseason aspirations, and every position group must be airtight. For now, Valentine may be best suited watching from the sidelines.