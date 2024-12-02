5 Packers Who Must Be Benched Before the Playoffs
Josh Myers
If the Packers are serious about maximizing their potential this season, they need to take a hard look at the middle of their offensive line, where Josh Myers continues to struggle. Once heralded as the long-term solution at center, Myers has not lived up to expectations, and 2024 has been his worst season yet.
As an unrestricted free agent after this year, Myers’ time in Green Bay appears to be nearing its end. Selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he was expected to anchor the line with his football IQ and physical tools. Instead, Myers has consistently underperformed, earning Pro Football Focus’ dubious distinction as the second-worst graded center in the league.
Green Bay has options. Elgton Jenkins, the versatile stalwart of the offensive line, could slide over to center. Sean Rhyan could also move over. This would allow Jordan Morgan to step into a starting guard role. The rookie first-round pick, flashed promise in the preseason before injuries slowed him down.
Morgan, currently on injured reserve, is expected to return before the season ends. A fully healthy Morgan could stabilize the line and add the physicality the Packers need to finish the regular season strong. While this reshuffle might require patience, the payoff could be significant, especially with playoff football looming.
The Packers could also explore other combinations, but sticking with Myers for the remainder of the season feels like a risk they can’t afford to take. This is a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and every position—especially center—needs to operate at peak efficiency.