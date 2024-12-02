5 Packers Who Must Be Benched Before the Playoffs
The Green Bay Packers are coming alive late in the season, echoing their 2023 resurgence. They've rattled off three straight wins to improve to 9-3, matching last year’s win total with five games still to play. But this time, they're not content with merely making the playoffs—they're gunning for a deep run and looking to establish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
To get there, the Packers might have to make some tough decisions and fine-tune their roster. One option is to bench underperforming players to maximize their postseason potential.
TJ Slaton
The Packers' defense has taken a step forward under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Their eighth-ranked rushing defense, both in total yards allowed and yards per carry, has been a key factor in their success. But while the unit as a whole has thrived, TJ Slaton’s individual performance has been a glaring weak link.
Slaton entered the season as a starter after an impressive preseason, but he hasn’t been able to translate that promise into consistent production. On the season, he's posted a dismal 44.0 run defense grade per Pro Football Focus. Among 122 qualified interior defensive linemen, Slaton ranks 105th overall.
Those numbers simply won’t cut it, especially as the weather turns and playoff-caliber opponents lean more heavily on their ground games.
With Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense firing on all cylinders, teams will look to control the clock and limit possessions by pounding the ball on the ground. Green Bay can’t afford to let Slaton be the weak link in their run defense, especially not in January football.
The solution could be to shift more snaps to Devonte Wyatt, who’s shown flashes of being a disruptive force in the trenches. Wyatt’s explosiveness and ability to clog running lanes could be the boost the Packers need as they prepare for the postseason grind.