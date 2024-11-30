5 Packers Making it Easy for Green Bay to Say Goodbye in 2025
Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes’ NFL career has been a rollercoaster—and not the fun kind. For a player drafted in the first round with such high expectations, his four seasons with the Green Bay Packers have been defined by fleeting promise and prolonged frustration.
Stokes came into the league like a breath of fresh air in 2021. As a rookie, he demonstrated impressive instincts and speed, earning a reputation as a young cornerback on the rise. He wasn’t a lockdown defender just yet, but his ability to stick with receivers and make plays gave the Packers hope they had struck gold. That rookie season seemed like a solid foundation to build on, a springboard for stardom.
Then, the sophomore slump hit—hard. Stokes struggled in coverage during his second season, frequently finding himself out of position and unable to close gaps on opposing receivers. Quarterbacks began targeting him with more regularity, and the numbers backed up what the eye test revealed: he had regressed.
Injuries made matters worse. Over the next two seasons, Stokes battled serious setbacks, spending more time on the injury report than on the field. The speed and athleticism that were the hallmarks of his rookie success now seem diminished, leaving him a shell of the player he once was.
This year, Stokes has been healthy, but that’s about the only positive thing to say. His struggles have continued, and he’s now an afterthought in the Packers’ cornerback rotation, playing only when injuries or desperation force the coaching staff’s hand. Green Bay’s decision to decline his fifth-year option for 2025 was a clear sign that they’re ready to move on, and Stokes has done little to change their minds.
For Stokes, this season feels like the final chapter of his Packers tenure. It’s a tough ending for a player who once held so much promise, but both sides appear ready to part ways. A fresh start elsewhere may be exactly what he needs to try and salvage his career.
