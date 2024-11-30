5 Packers Making it Easy for Green Bay to Say Goodbye in 2025
Isaiah McDuffie
The Packers’ linebacker situation has been one of the team’s most glaring weaknesses in 2024, and Isaiah McDuffie has unfortunately been part of the problem rather than the solution.
While Green Bay has navigated other positional uncertainties, the linebacker corps—featuring Quay Walker, McDuffie, and Eric Wilson—has consistently underperformed.
For McDuffie, this season was a chance to prove he could transition from a special teams ace to a reliable defensive contributor. However, the results have been underwhelming.
McDuffie’s motor and effort are undeniable, but his lack of elite athleticism and instincts limits his impact. He often struggles in coverage against quicker backs and tight ends, and his tackling in space has been inconsistent at best. When paired with Walker, who has his own issues diagnosing plays, the duo has failed to stabilize the Packers’ second level.
Green Bay’s draft investment in young linebackers like Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’ron Hopper underscores the team’s recognition of the need for upgrades. Both rookies have flashed potential and could demand more snaps as the season progresses. Looking ahead to 2025, the Packers have plenty of options, including dipping into the linebacker pool in the draft or spending on a proven free agent to bring much-needed consistency to the position.
As for McDuffie, his value to the team will likely be recalibrated. He remains a standout on special teams and could return in that role, but it’s clear he doesn’t project as a long-term solution in Green Bay’s defensive plans. The Packers need more dynamic playmakers at linebacker, and McDuffie’s ceiling simply isn’t high enough to warrant a starting role moving forward. He's a free agent after the season and could move on from Green Bay.