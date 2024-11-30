5 Packers Making it Easy for Green Bay to Say Goodbye in 2025
TJ Slaton
Sticking with the big fellas in the trenches, but shifting to the defensive side of the ball, TJ Slaton finds himself on increasingly shaky ground when it comes to his long-term future in Green Bay.
Slaton teased fans and coaches alike with an impressive preseason performance. His combination of raw power and surprising burst for a player his size caught the eye, and he earned a starting role over Devonte Wyatt as the Packers' interior defensive line rotation took shape. Slaton looked poised to take a major step forward in his development.
Unfortunately, the regular season has told a very different story.
Slaton has been a liability in the heart of Green Bay’s defense. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranks 106th out of 120 eligible interior defensive linemen—a far cry from the level of play the Packers expected. His inability to consistently shed blocks and disrupt plays has led to his demotion on the depth chart, with Wyatt reclaiming the starting role and rookies Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks eating into his snaps.
The transition to Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 defensive scheme may not be the best fit for Slaton’s skill set. As a 3-4 nose tackle, he might thrive as a space-eater who frees up linebackers to make plays. But in a 4-3 alignment that demands more agility and pass-rushing ability, he’s struggled to find his footing.
With unrestricted free agency looming in 2025, Slaton needs to make a compelling case for a second contract. Right now, it’s hard to see Green Bay prioritizing a player who’s failed to capitalize on his opportunities. Unless he can show marked improvement down the stretch, Slaton’s days in Titletown may be numbered.