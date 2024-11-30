5 Packers Making it Easy for Green Bay to Say Goodbye in 2025
Josh Myers
Josh Myers entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2021 draft with a reputation as a cerebral center who could anchor the Packers' offensive line for years. His high football IQ and ability to diagnose defensive schemes were seen as assets that would complement Green Bay’s system.
Fast forward to 2024, and it’s clear Myers hasn’t lived up to the billing.
While his mental acumen has remained an asset, the physical side of his game continues to lag behind NFL standards. Through 11 games, Myers is posting a career-low Pro Football Focus grade of 51.7, ranking 36th out of 37 eligible centers. His inability to win at the point of attack has been a consistent issue, leading to struggles in both pass protection and the run game. Simply put, Myers' performance has not been up to par for a team with championship aspirations.
With Myers set to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason, the Packers appear poised to move on. Re-signing him would likely require a multi-year investment, a move Green Bay is unlikely to make given Myers' declining production.
Instead, the Packers could pivot to internal options like Elgton Jenkins—who has the versatility to slide into the center role—or younger players such as Sean Rhyan or Jacob Monk. The draft is also a viable avenue to address the position.
For Myers, the writing is on the wall. While he’s had moments of promise, the Packers appear ready to look elsewhere to solidify the middle of their offensive line heading into 2025.