5 Packers Leaving Green Bay in the New Year
5. Jaire Alexander
The vibes around Jaire Alexander haven’t been great for a couple of years now. Once considered one of the league’s premier cornerbacks, Alexander has faced scrutiny both on and off the field as questions about his role, health, and future with the Packers linger.
Last season, tensions boiled over between Alexander and former defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Barry’s preference for a passive defensive scheme clashed with Alexander’s desire to play aggressively, pressing opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage.
The conflict came to a head when Alexander appointed himself team captain for a pre-game coin flip without approval. The move resulted in a one-game suspension for disciplinary reasons.
The offseason brought hope for a reset when Green Bay replaced Barry with Jeff Hafley, whose defensive philosophy seemed more aligned with Alexander’s strengths. To his credit, there’s been no indication of ongoing friction between Alexander and the coaching staff this year.
Yet, the weird vibes haven’t completely disappeared—this time, surrounding his injury status.
Alexander has essentially missed the Packers’ last eight games. While he technically suited up in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, he played just a handful of snaps before exiting for good. This marks the third time in four seasons that Alexander has appeared in fewer than eight games, raising concerns about his durability.
Injuries are an unfortunate reality of the NFL, and Alexander can’t be blamed for his misfortune. However, what’s puzzling is the disconnect between his practice participation and game availability. He’s been practicing for weeks, yet the Packers have ruled him out well in advance of recent games. Something doesn’t add up, and the uncertainty is unsettling for a team that relies on him to anchor their secondary.
The best ability is availability, and right now, Alexander’s lack of it is forcing the Packers to evaluate their options.
Moving on from Alexander would be a bold and unexpected move, but it’s not entirely out of the question. Cutting him after this season would result in $18.1 million in dead cap but free up $7.3 million in space—money that could be used to pursue a more reliable alternative at cornerback.
A decision of this magnitude would send shockwaves through Green Bay, but it’s one the front office may have to consider if Alexander’s availability continues to be an issue.
