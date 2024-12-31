5 Packers Leaving Green Bay in the New Year
4. Josh Myers
Josh Myers leaving the Packers this offseason has become one of the worst-kept secrets in Green Bay.
Drafted in the second round in 2021, Myers was immediately thrust into the starting center role, where he’s remained ever since. But after three-plus underwhelming seasons, it’s clear the Packers are ready to move on.
Myers has struggled to meet expectations in every phase of the game. While he possesses a high football IQ and a strong grasp of the mental side of the position, his physical tools have consistently failed to catch up. He often struggles to hold blocks against stronger defensive linemen and fails to create the kind of running lanes the Packers’ coaching staff expects from their center.
The result has been a steady decline in performance. Myers’ Pro Football Focus grade has dropped in each of the past three seasons, hitting rock bottom this year. Among 42 eligible centers, he ranks 39th—a damning statistic for a player once expected to anchor the offensive line.
With Myers set to hit free agency, the Packers are unlikely to retain him.
Fortunately, they have no shortage of options to replace him. Internally, Green Bay has several intriguing possibilities. First-round pick Jordan Morgan could slide into a guard spot, allowing the versatile Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan to shift to center. The team also has high hopes for Jacob Monk, whose athleticism and versatility make him a long-term developmental project.
Beyond internal candidates, the Packers will likely explore the draft and free agency.
While a marquee free-agent signing at center is possible given Green Bay’s projected cap space, the more plausible approach is using a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick to address the position. General manager Brian Gutekunst has shown a knack for finding talent in the middle rounds, and the center position is ripe for an infusion of youth and upside.
No matter which path the Packers take, all signs point to Myers’ departure. His tenure in Green Bay has been a disappointment, but the team appears well-positioned to find a solution.