5 Packers Leaving Green Bay in the New Year
2. Malik Willis
The Packers pulled off one of the most lopsided trades of the season, acquiring Malik Willis from the Tennessee Titans for a mere seventh-round pick in 2025. What looked like a minor preseason move has turned into highway robbery for Green Bay, as Willis has been nothing short of terrific in his role.
Originally a third-round pick in 2022, Willis has found new life in Green Bay. He started two games early in the season when Jordan Love went down with an injury, leading the Packers to two critical victories.
Later, in a late-October matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Willis stepped in again and delivered another win. His composure, athleticism, and playmaking ability have been a revelation.
In six games this season, Willis has completed an impressive 73.2 percent of his passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His mobility has also added a dynamic element to Matt LaFleur’s offense, as he’s rushed 19 times for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Although Willis isn’t Love, his presence ensures Green Bay doesn’t lose all hope if Love were to miss time. He has cemented himself as the best backup quarterback in the NFL.
Even better, the Packers have him under contract for just $1.4 million in 2025, making him one of the best value deals in the league.
With all of that working in their favor, the Packers won't feel any pressure to trade him in the offseason. However, they’d be wise to keep their ears open for trade offers.
Willis’ strong performances and potential make him an intriguing asset for quarterback-needy teams, especially franchises desperate enough to overpay. With a handful of organizations perpetually searching for answers at quarterback, it’s not far-fetched to imagine a team offering a first- or second-round pick for Willis.
For Green Bay to entertain a trade, the price would have to be steep. Anything less than a high draft pick likely wouldn’t justify losing Willis, especially when the Packers could collect a compensatory pick if he leaves in free agency after 2025. But in a league where desperate teams make desperate decisions, all it takes is one general manager to overpay.